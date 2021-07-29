PM Modi To Address Virtual Event Today On Completion Of One Year Of NEP 2020, Read Details

NEP 2020: PM Modi will address a virtual event on July 29 to mark one year anniversary of the New Education Policy, 2020. The event which PM Modi is scheduled to address will also be attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Along with addressing the event, PM Modi will also launch multiple initiatives in the education sector.

Union Education Minister informed about PM Modi's address through a tweet. On 26th July, he tweeted, "The NEP, 2020, is a guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic, and for building strong foundations for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. On 29th July, on the completion of one year of reforms under the NEP, PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation."

Dharmendra Pradhan on NEP 2020

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan recently said, "India's education system has taken a giant leap with the introduction of the new National Education Policy". The Education Minister emphasized that the NEP 2020 will be instrumental in meeting the expectations of PM Narendra Modi from innovators, researchers, and scientists. "The government will continue to set new benchmarks in integrating education with employment and making it more inclusive, holistic, multi-disciplinary, and at par with global standards," he further said.

"India has got a new education policy after a period of 34 years. With the introduction of the National Education Policy-2020, the Indian education system has taken a giant leap in fostering an environment for a future-ready 21st century India. We are committed to making students and youth the primary stakeholders in propelling India towards an equitable knowledge society. The policy has not only been welcomed in India but also in foreign countries," Education Minister added.

PM Modi to launch other initiatives

PM Modi will launch the Academic Bank of Credit. It will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in higher education; 1st year Engineering programmes in regional languages and guidelines for the internationalization of higher education.

PM Modi will also launch Vidya Pravesh which is a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students

NISHTHA 2.0 will also be launched which is an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT; SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels), a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools; and a website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence.

National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF) will also be launched.

About NEP 2020

The NEP, 2020 is the guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and building strong foundations for an Atmanirbhar Bharat. It is the first education policy of the 21st century that replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education. The NEP 2020 has been built on the foundational pillars of- access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability. This policy is aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledgeable society and global knowledge superpower. It will be done by making both school and college education more holistic, flexible, multidisciplinary, suited to 21st century needs.