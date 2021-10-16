PM Modi To Inaugurate 7 Medical Colleges In UP On Oct 25; UP CM Yogi Reviews Preparations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate seven new medical colleges at Siddharthnagar district, Uttar Pradesh on October 25. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed the media on Saturday, while on an inspection for the preparation of the upcoming event. The inauguration of the medical colleges will take place in seven districts including Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Mirzapur, Etah, Hardoi, Ghazipur and Bahraich.

CM Yogi Adityanath reaches Siddharthnagar

7 new medical colleges will be inaugurated at Siddharthnagar district, UP. PM Narendra Modi will participate in the inauguration ceremony that has been scheduled on Oct 25. UP CM Yogi Aditynath while at the inspections interacted with the media and said, "The admission process will be done in these medical colleges from this academic session through NEET examination. These seven new medical colleges will not only help the people of nearby districts but also neighbouring Nepal. CM Yogi added that the medical college in Siddharthnagar will be named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi, who happened to be an active member of Jana Sangh and the first state president of BJP.

The UP govt led by CM Yogi Aditynath has time and again emphasised the motive to set up at least one medical college in every district of UP on approval of the National Medical Commission (NMC) before the completion of five years of our government. This project to set up seven new medical colleges at Siddharthnagar district, Uttar Pradesh has been delaying for a while and previously it was supposed to take place on July 30 which later got postponed to August.

The inauguration is all set to take place and PM Modi along with UP CM Yogi Afityanth will be completing the same on October 25. The medical college in Deoria has been named after Devraha Baba, the medical college in Ghazipur is named after Maharshi Vishwamitra, Mirzapur medical college is named after Maa Vindhyavasini, Pratapgarh Medical College is named after Dr Sonelal Patel and Siddharthnagar Medical College is named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will now chair a crucial meeting to study the looming power crisis in the state. According to Republic Network TV sources, issues of power crisis, wrong meter readings and power theft in the state will be discussed in the meeting. Several reports have claimed that parts of UP are now facing 4-7 hours of power cuts. The UP CM is likely to analyse the situation and come up with feasible actions to tackle the situation.

Image Credits - ANI/Twitter