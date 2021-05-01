PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1046 Junior Engineer Vacancies In Punjab Till May 19

PPSC Recruitment 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has extended the last date of application for the recruitments against 1046 vacancies for various posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical) and section officer. The new deadline for all recruitments is May 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- ppsc.gov.in.

Eligibility: Candidates who wish to apply for the junior engineer posts should possess three years Diploma of Junior Engineer in Electrical Engineering or Higher qualification from a State Technical Education Board or from a recognized University or Institution. Those applying for section officer posts should have a diploma in civil engineering or higher qualification in the same disicpline. The applicants should have studied Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard. Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as of 01.01.2021.

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Fee structure revised

The last date to pay the application fee is May 26. The original notification was released in the month of March. A corrigendum for all advertisements has been uploaded on the website to notify the extension of the deadline till May 19. Moreover, the Commission has also changed the application fee structure. The revised fee structure can be found in the corrigendum notice. Those candidates who have already deposited the fee as per older norms shall not pay again the examination fee.

"It is further informed that the candidates who have already registered online for all the posts but could not deposit fee because of technical constraints, now need to re-print the Bank Challan for a registration fee of Rs 500/- for each post of various departments applied for and submit the application forms after the deposition of Rs 500/- for each form. The last date for submitting the registration fee is 26/5/2021," the official notice reads.

Since there will be Joint Competitive Examination for the posts of Junior Engineer Electrical), the candidates who have applied for one or more number of departments need to pay only One Examination fee (i.e.Rs 1000/- for General category, Rs. 250/- for SC/ST and BC Punjab and no examination fee for ESM/LDESM/Persons with disability and Economically Weaker Section Punjab) in the form of DEMAND DRAFT in name of Secretary, Punjab Public Service Commission to be deposited by hand at the reception counter of PPSC for which the Joint Information Module for Mechanical Engineers will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from 27/5/2021, the notification adds.

Click here for PPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Notification and application link