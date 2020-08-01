Private Schools In Uttar Pradesh  Announce Upto 20% Fee Concession Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In a relief for parents whose income was affected during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown period, the Unaided Private Schools’ Association of Uttar Pradesh has announced 20% fee concession to their wards.

Anil Agarwal, president of the association said, at the time when the world is grappling with COVID-19 outbreak, private schools in UP, despite facing a financial crisis, have decided to help parents by giving them up to 20% concession on fees.

The concession will be given only to those parents who have suffered a financial blow due to the lockdown. For this, parents seeking concession will have to write a letter to the school management. Even after providing concession, if the parents fail to deposit the fees, their wards will be denied online education.

Anil Agarwal also said all the schools of the association incurred heavy expenses while administering online education but no financial support was provided by the government in this regard. He also said that despite added expenses, the unaided private schools did not increase the fees. He appealed that all the parents who can afford to come forward and deposit fees.

(Image credits: PTI)