PSEB Compartment Admit Card 2020 Released For Class 10 And 12 At Pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has finally released admit cards for its High School and Higher Secondary school examinations. All the candidates who have applied for the PSEB 2020 compartment examination can now head to pseb.ac.in and download their Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards. Read on to find out, “How to download the PSEB compartment admit card 2020?”

PSEB Compartment admit card download

How to download the PSEB compartment admit card 2020?

Visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in

On the homepage of the official website, candidates will be able to find an activated link, for PSEN compartment admit card 2020

Once the candidate clicks on the link, he or she will be redirected to a new page, where they will be able to see the option, ‘Admit Card of Matric October-2020’ and ‘Admit Card of Senior October-2020.’

If the candidate wishes to obtain PSEB admit card 2020 for Class 10, then they should click on the matric option, otherwise the senior option.

Once the candidate chooses the suitable option for them, they will be redirected to a new page, asking them to key in their essentials, like batch/year, and roll number.

Once the candidate clicks on submit, they the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

It is advisable that the candidate keeps a hard copy of the pleb admit card 2020, for further use

More about the PSEB

According to a report on its official website, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) organizes and conducts the PSEB exams for Classes 10th, 12th every year. The board is also responsible for prescribing the PSEB syllabus and exam pattern for the board examinations. Its headquarter is in Ajitgarh (formerly known as Mohali), and the PSEB works solely for the state of Punjab. The board was founded in 1969 under a legislative act of the Government of Punjab. It is headed by a Chairman whose term lasts for three years. Currently, the Chairman of the Board is Yog Raj Sharma.

PSEB Result declaration

In 2020, the PSEB had decided to postpone and cancel the PSEB examinations of Class 10th, 12th in the wake of COVID19 pandemic and the lockdown. The board announced the PSEB 12th Result on July 21 at 11 am on the official website of the State Board. PSEB 10th result was announced on May 29. The results were calculated by the board on the basis of 'best performing subjects formula'.

Image Source: Shutterstock