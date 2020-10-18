IAF Congratulates Veteran's Daughter Akanksha Singh For Securing Second Rank In NEET 2020

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday congratulated the daughter of a retired IAF veteran for scoring the second rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) across the country. Akanksha Singh, daughter of retired sergeant Rajendra Kumar Rao bagged the second position in the recently held NEET exams, scoring a 100% on her test.

After the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET 2020 results on Friday, the IAF tweeted, "Congratulations Akanksha Singh, daughter of IAF veteran Sergeant Rajendra Kumar Rao (Retd), who has scored 100 per cent in NEET 2020. IAF wishes her the best for her future."

#Congratulations Ms. Akanksha Singh, daughter of #IAF veteran Sergeant Rajendra Kumar Rao (Retd), who has scored 100% in #NEET2020. IAF wishes her the best for her future. #IndianAirForce — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 18, 2020

18-year-old scores full marks in NEET

Soyeb Aftab set records by becoming the first person to score full marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions. Shoyeb Aftab bagged All-India rank 1 by scoring perfect 720/720. Apart from becoming the first to get 100 per cent marks, the 18-year-old from Rourkela also became the first from Odisha to mark the feat.

As per PTI, he gave the credit for his success to his mother. "I will like to give all the credit to my mother who motivated me to aspire for being a doctor and stood by me all along," he told the agency. He was trained at the Allen Training Institute in Kota, where he moved after his Class 12 board examinations.

Akanksha Singh also scored 720 out of 720 marks, but Soyeb Aftab was declared the topper on the basis of NTA’s tie-breaking policy that considered factors like age, subject-wise marks, and the number of incorrect answers.

