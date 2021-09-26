PSSSB Admit Card 2021 Out, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the PSSSB Admit Card 2021. The admit cards that have been released are for various posts including taxation inspector. Candidates who registered themselves to take the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official websites. It is to be noted that the admit card will be available for download from Monday, September 27, 2021. The exam for which hall tickets have been released is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021. The posts for which admit card has been released are Block Level Industrial Officer, and Senior Industrial Promotion Officer. In case candidates want further information, they can visit the official website which is sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The exam that is scheduled for October 3 is to hire 168 candidates. In order to take the exams, candidates should carry a printout of their admit card as well as a copy of ID proof to the exam hall. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. It is to be noted that the hall ticket should have a self-attested photograph of the candidate. Candidates should also make sure to enter the exam hall at least 1 hour before the commencement of the exam.
The exam duration of PSSSB 2021 is 120 minutes 2 hours. While answering candidates should remember that there is negative marking. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks would be deducted.