PSSSB Admit Card 2021 Out, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the PSSSB Admit Card 2021. The admit cards that have been released are for various posts including taxation inspector. Candidates who registered themselves to take the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official websites. It is to be noted that the admit card will be available for download from Monday, September 27, 2021. The exam for which hall tickets have been released is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021. The posts for which admit card has been released are Block Level Industrial Officer, and Senior Industrial Promotion Officer. In case candidates want further information, they can visit the official website which is sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The exam that is scheduled for October 3 is to hire 168 candidates. In order to take the exams, candidates should carry a printout of their admit card as well as a copy of ID proof to the exam hall. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. It is to be noted that the hall ticket should have a self-attested photograph of the candidate. Candidates should also make sure to enter the exam hall at least 1 hour before the commencement of the exam.

PSSSB Admit Card 2021: Date and Time

Admit Card has been released on September 26

Admit card will be available for download from Sept 27, 2021, after 11 am

PSSSB 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on October 3, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm

PSSSB Admit Card 2021: How to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website-sssb.punjab.gov.in.

On the homepage, jump to the What's New section and click on the link which reads "Click here to download Admit Card for written examination on dated 03.10.2021 for the Posts of Block Level Extension Officer/Senior Industrial Promotion Officer/Excise and Taxation Inspector (Advt. 09/2021) !!NEW!."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will be asked to enter their credentials like user name and password.

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check the details and take a printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

The exam duration of PSSSB 2021 is 120 minutes 2 hours. While answering candidates should remember that there is negative marking. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks would be deducted.