PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Answer Key Released; Here's How To Raise Objections Till Sept. 9

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: The Board has released the answer key for recent recruitment exams. Here is how registered candidates can check the answer key.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: The Subordinate Service Selection Board Punjab has recently released the Answer Keys for PSSSB Recruitment 2021 exams. The answer keys which have been released are for candidates who registered themselves and appeared for the second stage written exam. The exam was conducted for Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk. Candidates have the option of raising objections if they want to. They have to make sure to download the answer key and raise objections by September 9, 2021, till 5 pm. The official website to access the answer keys is sssb.punjab.gov.in. 

This year, the PSSSB Recruitment 2021 examination was held in the first week of September on September 5, 2021. The exam was held in the afternoon shift between 3 pm and 5 pm. It is to be noted that the Answer Keys which have been released are provisional in nature. The final answer key will be released on the basis of objections raised by students if they are found valid. Candidates are hereby informed that objections can only be raised through email. In case students send objections from any other medium, it will not be considered. Registered candidates who took the exam can check the steps mentioned below to check answer keys and raise objections.  

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Steps to check Answer Keys  

  • Candidates should visit the official site at sssb.punjab.gov.in.  
  • On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'View provisional answer key for the second stage examination held on dated 05.09.2021 for the post of patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk-Advt. No.01/2021." 
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where the answer keys will be displayed
  • Candidates will have to cross-check the details to raise objections 

Here is the direct link to answer key

How to raise objections

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website mentioned above and follow the steps to check answer key
  • Candidates will have to download the Grievance form for raising objections 
  • Candidates will then have to attach the necessary documents
  • Candidates will have to attach a Demand Draft of Rs. 100 and send the draft and documents to the email ID ehelpdesk8@gmail.com.  
  • To be noted that the Demand Draft should be drawn in favour of the 'Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab' and payable at Mohali.  

To be noted that the PSSSB Recruitment 2021 exam was held for over 1000 posts. The hard copy should also be sent to the Board. The official notice reads, "Candidates have to sed the original hard copies of the same (Objection, relied upon documentary proof, original demand draft) by Speed Post as well to the office of Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab, Forest Complex, Sector-68, SAS Nagar, Mohali-160 062." 

