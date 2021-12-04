Puducherry Schools To Reopen For Class 1 To 8 Students From December 6

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam has announced that the schools can now begin offline classes. After getting a nod from the Education Minister, Puducherry Schools will be reopening for classes 1 to 8 from Monday, December 6, 2021. This order will not be just applicable to Puducherry Schools but also to schools in the Karaikal region as well. The aforementioned areas had experienced extremely heavy rainfall and waterlogging in many parts. and schools were asked to stay shut until further orders.
It is pertinent to be noted that the Puducherry Schools were reopened for classes 1 to 8 from November 8, 2021. It was then decided to shut schools due to heavy rainfall. Students from classes 1 to 8 will now be attending offline lectures for half a day. The order would further be implemented by schools, ensuring that students are called to campus on alternative days.
As per agency report, no decision has been taken by the Education Department on restarting the mid-day meal programme for all students. However, it is being expected that this decision will be taken after assessing the situation properly. The state government has strictly told schools to not compromise with COVID protocols. Students, teachers as well as staff members, will have to wear masks all the time. Social distancing should be maintained and sanitisers should be used whenever required.
In view of the increasing air pollution in the national capital, the Harayana government has ordered the shutting down of schools situated in the districts near Delhi. As per the latest order issued by the government, schools in districts adjoining Delhi, that are: Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar, will remain closed until further notice. This decision came after the Supreme Court directed the state government to take the necessary measures to control air pollution. T
At the hearing, Chief Justice NV Ramana stated, "We feel that nothing is happening and the pollution keeps increasing... only time is being wasted." "We had reopened schools considering the forecast that air quality would improve. However, the air pollution levels have increased again, and we have decided to shut schools from Friday till further orders, "he added.