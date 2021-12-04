Puducherry Schools To Reopen For Class 1 To 8 Students From December 6

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam has announced that the schools can now begin offline classes. After getting a nod from the Education Minister, Puducherry Schools will be reopening for classes 1 to 8 from Monday, December 6, 2021. This order will not be just applicable to Puducherry Schools but also to schools in the Karaikal region as well. The aforementioned areas had experienced extremely heavy rainfall and waterlogging in many parts. and schools were asked to stay shut until further orders.

It is pertinent to be noted that the Puducherry Schools were reopened for classes 1 to 8 from November 8, 2021. It was then decided to shut schools due to heavy rainfall. Students from classes 1 to 8 will now be attending offline lectures for half a day. The order would further be implemented by schools, ensuring that students are called to campus on alternative days.

No decision on restarting mid-day meal yet

As per agency report, no decision has been taken by the Education Department on restarting the mid-day meal programme for all students. However, it is being expected that this decision will be taken after assessing the situation properly. The state government has strictly told schools to not compromise with COVID protocols. Students, teachers as well as staff members, will have to wear masks all the time. Social distancing should be maintained and sanitisers should be used whenever required.

