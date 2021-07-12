Puducherry To Reopen Schools For Classes 9-12 From July 16, See Status Of Other States

The Puducherry government has decided to reopen educational institutions in a phased manner. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy announced that students of classes 9th,10th,11th, and 12th will now be able to attend physical classes as schools will reopen from July 16. Government-run and privately managed colleges in Puducherry were earlier closed for physical classes. They were notified to conduct online classes six days a week.

As COVID-19 cases are dropping because of high vaccination rate, many other states are also planning to open schools and educational institutes in a phased manner. However. there are few states which are not yet ready to reopen schools due to fear of the third wave. All the state government has announced that it is mandatory to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh government is thinking of reopening Educational institutes from next month owing to a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases. However, it has been decided that colleges will be reopened only after vaccinating the students, teachers, and staff members. As per sources, the "government is planning to reopen colleges next month as the ongoing semester examinations would be over by the first week of August.

Educational institutes in Bihar

Bihar schools and colleges reopened today with 50% capacity. Students are now allowed to attend physical classes in the State. Classes 11th and 12th schools have been reopened in a phased manner today and students will be attending it in a phased manner. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced major relaxations in the lockdown on July 5. Bihar CM tweeted, “All Universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance of students. Special arrangements will be made for vaccination for adult students, teachers, and staff of educational institutions.”

(2/3) विश्वविद्यालय, सभी कॉलेज, तकनीकि शिक्षण संस्थान, सरकारी प्रशिक्षण संस्थान, ग्यारहवीं एवं बारहवीं तक के विद्यालय 50% छात्रों की उपस्थिति के साथ खुलेंगे।

शैक्षणिक संस्थानों के व्यस्क छात्र-छात्राओं, शिक्षकों एवं कर्मियों के लिए टीकाकरण की विशेष व्यवस्था होगी। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 5, 2021

Delhi schools

As per the recent announcement, Delhi government schools will be conducting a physical Parent Teacher Meeting this month. Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that Delhi school parent-teacher meet will be conducted from 19th to 31st July 2021. Delhi deputy CM made this announcement on June 30 for all classes. He said that the purpose of physical PTM is to discuss kids' progress in the new normal. Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia said that there is no possibility of reopening schools till the situation normalizes. He said, "The schools have been closed in Delhi since March last year. They were briefly opened for senior classes earlier this year but again had to be closed due to the COVID situation and there is no possibility of reopening schools anytime soon right now. However, the online classes are going on as per the schedule of the session."