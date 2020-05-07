Pune University Exams Updates, News And Other Details To Know

With over 2,300 Corona cases in Pune district alone and several deaths, Pune University has cancelled all its exams until further notice. This comes as a precautionary move on the wake of the rising numbers due to the highly contagious coronavirus. Pune University or Savitribai Phule Pune University has revealed in a statement by the administration that they will wait until further notice from state officials on the lockdown and only then make any kind of move regarding the cancelled exams.

Pune University exam news leaves students anxious

With uncertainty with the lockdown situation, the students of Pune University are worried about what is going to happen over the coming month, as per reports. Out-station students who have left for their hometown before the lockdown feel that the university might make a sudden announcement and students will be left with little to no time to prepare for the exams. Students also feel that with the third stage of the lockdown extension, the exam schedule has become vaguer.

Pune University latest updates and University Grants Commission's statement

The vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University said that everyone under the SPPU affiliation will have to wait until further statements. The University Grants Commission or the UGC revealed that all the affiliated universities can conduct the final semesters after in the month of July on May 1, 2020. The rest can be evaluated on the basis of internal exams in the current and past semesters. However, this is only the case for relaxed zones, which is not the case with Pune. Students will still have to wait for detailed guidelines yet to be put out by the state authorities.

Further reports suggested by UGC states that the universities are free to evaluate the students on the basis of previous performances. Reportedly, first-year students will be evaluated with 100% weightage on internals. Second-year students will be evaluated on a cumulative of internals and previous performances. The third-year students will have to be prepared for examinations once the lockdown is lifted. The doctorate students will be given an extended duration of six months. However, Pune Unversity has not revealed a statement about, whether they will be following the new guidelines by UGC.

