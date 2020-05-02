Maharashtra Issues Lockdown Guidelines For May 4-17; Strict Restrictions In Mumbai, Pune

After MHA issued new guidelines for the extended lockdown, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, issued new guidelines in the state which will be in effect from May 4 to May 17. While the majority of the guidelines, follow on the same lines of the MHA, areas falling under Municipal corporations of Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been excluded from the areas where restrictions will be lifted. Currently, Maharashtra's Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally stands at 12,296 with 521 deaths.

Maharashtra issues lockdown guidelines

All zones: Prohibited activities

Domestic and international air travel, passenger movement by trains, inter-state bus, and people transport, all schools, colleges, educational institutes, hospitality services, all cinema halls, shopping malls bars, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls, all social/political/religious/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and gatherings, all places of worship

Red zones:

Outside containment zones, plying of cycle rickshaws and autorickshaws, running of taxis and cab aggregators, barbershops, spas and saloons, intra and inter-state buses shall be prohibited.

Movement of individuals & vehicles is allowed for only permitted activities. A maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in cars and no pillion rider in case of two-wheelers

Special Economic Zones, Exported Oriented Units, industrial states and industrial townships have been permitted excluding areas falling under Municipal corporations of Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

Manufacturing units of essential goods, drugs, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing unit of IT hardware, jute industry with staggered shifts, manufacturing units of packaging material have been permitted

Construction activities in urban areas have been limited to in-situ construction

Standalone shops without any distinction of essentials & non-essentials have been permitted to open excluding areas falling under Municipal corporations of Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

E-commerce activities are permitted only in respect of essential goods

Private offices can operate up to 33% attendance excluding areas falling under Municipal corporations of Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

Government offices shall function at full strength upto Deputy Secretary and above rank apart from areas falling under Municipal corporations of Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Remaining officers will continue to work at 33% of staff capacity.

Pre-monsoon related works including protection of building, shuttering, waterproofing, flood protection, structural repairs allowed including metro works and work of under Municipal corporations of Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Orange zones:

All activities permitted in Red Zone shall be applicable in Orange Zones as well

In addition, taxis and cab aggregators shall ply with only 1 driver and 2 passengers

Inter-district movement of individuals for permitted activities shall be allowed

Four-wheelers shall have a maximum of two passengers

Intra and inter-state buses shall be prohibited

Green zones:

All activities shall be permitted except the limited activities barred across the country, irrespective of the zones. No travel into a green zone will be permitted without authorised pass.

Buses can operate with 50% seating capacity

Bus depots can operate with upto 50% capacity

But buses will ply within a green zone only.

Maharashtra's red, orange and green zones

On Friday, the Centre released the list of COVID zones - red (130), orange (284) and green (319). Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban. On the other hand, with no new cases for 21 days - Osmanabad, Washim, Sindhudurg, Gondi, Gadhchiroli and Wardha fall under green zones.

