Punjab Board To Conduct PSEB Exams Biannually From This Academic Year

PSEB board exams 2021: The Punjab School Education Board also known as PSEB has issued a notification related to Board exams that are to be conducted this year. As per the notification, the Punjab Board class 10 exam and Punjab Board class 12 exam will be conducted in two terms. Term one exam will be conducted in November-December 2021 for main subjects. The second term exam is scheduled to be held in February-March 2022. Class 5 and class 8 students will also have to appear for both the terminal examination. Last year too, the PSEB announced a 30% reduction in the syllabus for classes 10 and 12.

Term I and Term II Details

PSEB first term exam will be conducted for the main subjects in multiple-choice questions format. Practical exams will not be included in term 1 exams. The second term exam of PSEB will be held for short and long answer-type questions. The question structure, as well as syllabus, has already been released by Board for the students of Class 5, 8, 10, and 12. For more information, one may read the official notice on the website www.pseb.ac.in.

PSEB chairperson Yograj said, “The decision was taken in the wake of the third Covid-19 wave. In the first term, exams will be based on multiple-choice questions, while the second term exams will be subjective. The academic year is divided into two with each covering 50% of the syllabus. The result will be declared according to the average of both terms. The exams for special students will be conducted in their schools only, while others will be allocated different centres as used to be the norm earlier."

The class 12 results were declared in July 2021. Results were evaluated on the basis of the 30:30:40 formula. Class 10, 11 and 12th marks were considered for marking students. In May, the results of classes 8 and 10 were declared on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation.