Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2021 Released, Raise Objections By Oct 1

Punjab Police Constable answer key 2021: Punjab Police has released the Constable Answer Key 2021 on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The answer key has been released for the recruitment exam that was conducted on September 25 and 26, 2021. To be noted that the Punjab constable answer key is provisional in nature. It means that candidates who took the exam can check the answer key and raise objections if they are unsatisfied. In order to check the answer key, candidates will have to visit punjabpolice.gov.in.

The authority will go through all the objections raised and will then release the final answer key. The scorecards of the Punjab Police will be prepared on the basis of final answer key. The important dates, as well as steps to check the answer key have been mentioned below.

Punjab Police Answer Key 2021: Important Dates

The provisional answer key has been released for the Constable exam on September 30, 2021

The deadline to raise objections is October 1, 2021 (11:55 pm)

Punjab police constable answer key download steps

Candidates will have to go to the official website of Punjab Police, which is punjabpolice.gov.in.

On the homepage, under the recruitment tab click on Punjab Police Constable Exam

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they should click on the link that reads, 'Constable Vacancy exam Answer Key.'

Candidates will then have to enter their application number and password

Post submitting the details, the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Here is the direct link to view Punjab police constable answer key

Candidates will also find the link to raise objections on the answer key page. Candidates will be charged application fee to raise objections. Candidates waitinf for result are informed that the result will only be declared after release of final answer key. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more details.