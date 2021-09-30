Last Updated:

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2021 Released, Raise Objections By Oct 1

Punjab Police Constable answer key 2021 has been released by the exam conducting body. Candidates can check provisional answer key by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Punjab Police Constable answer key 2021

Image: Unsplash


Punjab Police Constable answer key 2021: Punjab Police has released the Constable Answer Key 2021 on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The answer key has been released for the recruitment exam that was conducted on September 25 and 26, 2021. To be noted that the Punjab constable answer key is provisional in nature. It means that candidates who took the exam can check the answer key and raise objections if they are unsatisfied. In order to check the answer key, candidates will have to visit punjabpolice.gov.in.  

The authority will go through all the objections raised and will then release the final answer key. The scorecards of the Punjab Police will be prepared on the basis of final answer key. The important dates, as well as steps to check the answer key have been mentioned below.

Punjab Police Answer Key 2021: Important Dates

  • The provisional answer key has been released for the Constable exam on September 30, 2021
  • The deadline to raise objections is October 1, 2021 (11:55 pm)

Punjab police constable answer key download steps

  • Candidates will have to go to the official website of Punjab Police, which is punjabpolice.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, under the recruitment tab click on Punjab Police Constable Exam
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they should click on the link that reads, 'Constable Vacancy exam Answer Key.'
  • Candidates will then have to enter their application number and password
  • Post submitting the details, the answer key will be displayed on the screen 

Here is the direct link to view Punjab police constable answer key 

Candidates will also find the link to raise objections on the answer key page. Candidates will be charged application fee to raise objections. Candidates waitinf for result are informed that the result will only be declared after release of final answer key. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more details.

READ | Punjab Police admit cards 2021 released, here's direct link to download hall tickets
READ | Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today; check direct link, details
READ | Punjab Police Recruitment: Applications invited for 267 positions; check details here
READ | In a first, Punjab Police to recruit over 2,600 uniformed specialists; check full details
READ | Punjab: Police recovers another tiffin bomb from Tarn Taran district near Indo-Pak border
Tags: Punjab Police Constable answer key 2021, Punjab Police, Punjab police constable
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND