Punjab Police Constable Result 2021 Released; Here's How To Check

Punjab Police Constable Result 2021: The State Police Recruitment Board has announced the results of the Punjab Police Constable exam. The written examination for the district and armed cadres for the selection of the Punjab police was conducted on September 25 and 26, 2021. This recruitment drive by Punjab Police will fill a total of 4358 posts in the Punjab Police Department. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in.

According to various media reports, this year more than 4 lakh candidates applied for the recruitment of constable posts. The provisional answer key was released on September 29, 2021, and candidates were given time till October 1, 2021, to raise their objections. Only those candidates whose names are on the merit list would be called. They would be sent for document verification round and a physical eligibility test. The admit card issued by the Punjab Police will contain all the details like date, time, and venue for DV, PMT, and PST. It is strongly recommended that candidates visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Punjab Police Constable Result: Here's how to download the list

Step 1: To download the Punjab Police Constable Exam Result, candidates must first visit the official website of the Punjab Police Recruitment Board at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads, "Recruitment" on the homepage and click on the suitable link.

Step 3: Alternatively, click on the direct link given here to download - Punjab Police Constable Result 2021 - Punjab Police Constable Result 2021.

Step 4: Check and download the PDF file containing the names of selected candidates for document verification or a physical eligibility test.

Step 5: Also, take a printout of the merit list for future reference.

Image: PTI