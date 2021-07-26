Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 For 1191 Intelligence Assistant Constables Begins Today

Punjab Police has invited online applications for the recruitment against 1191 vacancies for the posts of intelligence assistants (constable rank), The posts of intelligence assistants are in the intelligence cadre of the Punjab Police. The online application window will open at 9 pm on July 26.

Candidates will be able to apply online by visiting the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online till August 16. There are a total of 794 vacancies for the posts of intelligence assistants constable and 392 vacancies for the post of constables in the investigation cadre. The remaining vacancies are reserved for sports quota candidates. These vacancies shall be filled separately.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having a bachelor's degree from a recognized university in computer science, computer applications or information technology as one of the elective subjects or B.Sc/ B.Tech/ B.E in specific subjects can apply online. The minimum and maximum age limits are 21 and 28, respectively. The cutoff date for the age limit is January 1, 2021. Relaxation in the upper age limit to reserved categories will be provided.

For constable posts, the candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education board.

Physical Standards: Minimum height required for male candidates is 5 feet 5 inches and for female candidates is 5 feet 1 inch.

Click here to read official notification

Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to pass a multiple-choice questions-based test followed by document verification, a physical measurement test (PMT), and a physical screening test (PST). The candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 1,000 (Rs 400 application fee +Rs 600 exam fee). The amount is relaxed for reserved categories.

How to apply for Punjab Police recruitment 2021: