Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police To Start Huge Recruitment Drive Soon

In a very large scale recruitment drive, under the Ghar Ghar Rozgaar program, the Punjab government has initiated a recruitment process to fill 2,280 positions in multiple departments of the Punjab Police. The Punjab Government will also conduct recruitment of constables, and sub-inspectors for Punjab police soon, as per Punjab Police DPC Dinkar Gupta.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has given the approval to Punjab Police to go ahead with the recruitments of constables, head constables and sub-Inspectors in the Punjab Police. This update was reported to the media by the Director-General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on last Thursday who also said that aspiring candidates should start preparing for the upcoming written and physical exams. The DGP also added that all Police recruitments would be carried out in a completely fair and transparent method.

Punjab Police Bharti 2021

The various police departments to which the recruitment is being made include District, Armed, Investigation, Intelligence and Techincal Support Services. DPC Dinkar also said that Punjab Police in the coming two or three months will start the process of Punjab Police Bharti 2021. As announced by Punjab Chief Minister on March 20, 2021, the large Punjab Police Recruitment Constable Recruitment 2021 will be recruiting around 10,000 police officials, out of which 33 per cent of all hires will be women.

Punjab Police Vacancy

According to DPC Gupta, the recruitment process for Punjab Police Vacancy for various posts will be undertaken through different State Level Recruitment Boards, which have been made for a fair and legal recruitment process. As for the requirements for the recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector and Head Constables, the DGP has said that both men and women should possess a minimum of a Bachelor's degree and should be up to 28 years of age as of January 1, 2021, to be eligible. As for the requirements for the post of Police Constable, men and women in the age group of 18-28 years as of January 1, 2021, with academic qualification of 10 plus 2 will be eligible for the post of constables in the Punjab Police.

Punjab Police Notification

As for the 2,280 posts that are going to open up for recruitment, the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board chairman Raman Behl said on Thursday that the advertisement regarding these posts would be issued soon by the Board. In a press conference, Raman Behl said, “Under this drive, 847 posts would be of warder and matron in Jails department, 199 posts of legal clerk in the various department to ensure speedy justice to the people, 807 posts of librarian in the Education Department, 56 posts of Senior Industrial Development Officer in the Industry and Commerce Department, and 61 posts of Block Level Extension Officer, 51 posts of Excise and Taxation Examiner, 120 posts of technical assistant in Punjab Warehousing Corporation, 112 posts of supervisors in Social Security Department and 27 posts of Fishery Officers would be filled.”

If you are interested in applying for any of these posts you should regularly visit the Punjab Police official website

