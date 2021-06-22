Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 To Commence Soon; CM Announces 4362 Constables Vacancy

The state government is expected to announce the Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 notice soon. The effort will result in the recruitment of 4362 constables. The application procedure for the open positions will commence in mid-July 2021. Once the notice is issued, candidates who are qualified and interested can get additional information on the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police notification: Recruitment drive to begin soon

According to the Punjab Chief Minister's tweet on Punjab Police Recruitment 2021, he stated that he is happy to announce the recruitment of a total of 4362 constables, with 2016 in the District Cadre and 2346 in the Armed Cadre of Punjab Police. In mid-July 2021, application forms will be available online. On September 25 and 26, 2021, there will be an OMR-based MCQ Written Test.

Punjab Police vacancy details

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 will hire a total of 4362 constables, with 2016 in the District Cadre and 2346 in the Armed Cadre. Women cadets will make up 33% of the total number of constables hired. Once the official website is up, the direct link to finish the registration procedure will be given here.

Exam details

On September 25 and 26, 2021, the recruiting examination will be held.

The written exam will be OMR-based and will consist of multiple-choice questions.

In all districts of Punjab, prospective candidates would have access to stadiums and grounds of police lines, colleges, and schools. Coaches from the Police and Sports Departments would be on hand to help the candidates. The Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 complete notice is yet to be published on the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in.

Candidates who pass the written test will be invited to take the Physical Eligibility Test. Based on the candidate's performance in the PET round, the board will compile a final merit list. For more information about Punjab Police Recruitment 2021, interested candidates may visit the official website.

As mentioned on the official website of Punjab police, Punjab Police has a long and illustrious tradition of putting duty ahead of self. Punjab Police has a reputation for excellent policing even before independence, and this has continued to improve because to the personal examples of its leadership, which are backed up by strong traditions, discipline, and a highly professional mentality.

