Punjab Police Recruitment: Applications Invited For 267 Positions; Check Details Here

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Punjab Police has issued a notification that informs about the latest recruitment drive. The drive aims to hire 267 eligible candidates for the positions of Constable and Sub Inspector (SI). The online application window has been opened on Thursday, 9 September 2021, and will be closed on 29 September 2021. Candidates who are technically qualified candidates can check the details and apply on the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in. The eligibility, education qualification, age limit and other details have been mentioned here.
The official notification reads, "Online Applications are invited from Technically qualified candidates for filling up 267 vacancies of Sub Inspectors in the Technical and Support Services Cadre of Punjab Police by way of direct recruitment. The recruitment shall be carried out in the rank of Sub Inspector, both male and female, including recruitment against 3% posts reserved for Sportspersons in the Technical and Support Services Cadre of Punjab Police. The process of recruitment shall be carried out in accordance with the provisions of Standing Order No. 07 of 2021 the copy of which is available on the Punjab Police official website."
Candidates will have to go through two phases of the test to be selected. The first stage involves Computer Based Test and the second phase involves a Physical Measurement Test, Physical Screening Test and Document Scrutiny. Post completion of the test process, the final merit list will be prepared. Candidates who will not be found medically fit will not get the call letter.