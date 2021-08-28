Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021 Released, Check Steps To Raise Objections

Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021: Punjab Police under its recent recruitment drive has released the answer key for Sub-Insector exam also known as Punjab Police SI exam. It is to be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Final answer key will be prepared and released on the basis of the objections raised by candidates (if any). Candidates who took the exam are being given an opportunity to go through the provisional answer key and raise objections under Punjab Police Sub inspector recruitment. The steps to check the answer key have been mentioned below.
Punjab police recruitment 2021: Points to consider
- Candidates should only raise objections on the website as no objections will be entertained by post, email, phone call or in person.
- Candidates will be charged a fee of Rs. 50/- per objection
- It is mandatory to upload supporting document. Maximum 3 supporting documents can be uploaded for an objection
- The results will be announced on the basis of final answer key
Steps to check Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021
- Candidates should visit the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ Link
- Then click on the link which reads ‘RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SUB-INSPECTOR’ and then on ‘LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION AND RELATED INFORMATION’
- Candidates will then be asked to log in by entering the ‘Application No./Login ID’ and ‘Password’
- Post candidate lands to the page, he/she will have to click on Edit/View button and go to ‘Candidate Response’
- The answer key will be displayed on the screen
How to raise objections
- Follow the above-mentioned steps and open the answer key
- Click on “click to raise new Objection” to raise an objection
- Candidates can raise objections for one question at a time
- In order to raise objection for more than one question, the candidate should click on 'click to raise new Objection' again
- In the remarks column, candidates will have to enter the reason for objection clearly
- Post completing all the steps, candidates should click on submit