Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021 Released, Check Steps To Raise Objections

Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021: Punjab Police under its recent recruitment drive has released the answer key for Sub-Insector exam also known as Punjab Police SI exam. It is to be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Final answer key will be prepared and released on the basis of the objections raised by candidates (if any). Candidates who took the exam are being given an opportunity to go through the provisional answer key and raise objections under Punjab Police Sub inspector recruitment. The steps to check the answer key have been mentioned below.

Punjab police recruitment 2021: Points to consider

Candidates should only raise objections on the website as no objections will be entertained by post, email, phone call or in person.

Candidates will be charged a fee of Rs. 50/- per objection

It is mandatory to upload supporting document. Maximum 3 supporting documents can be uploaded for an objection

The results will be announced on the basis of final answer key

Steps to check Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021

Candidates should visit the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ Link

Then click on the link which reads ‘RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SUB-INSPECTOR’ and then on ‘LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION AND RELATED INFORMATION’

Candidates will then be asked to log in by entering the ‘Application No./Login ID’ and ‘Password’

Post candidate lands to the page, he/she will have to click on Edit/View button and go to ‘Candidate Response’

The answer key will be displayed on the screen

How to raise objections