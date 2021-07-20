Punjab Schools To Reopen From July 26 As COVID Positivity Rate Drops To 0.03%

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that schools for Classes 10, 11, and 12 in the state will now reopen from July 26. The reopening of schools in the state comes as part of the government’s added relaxation in the state. Along with schools, the CM also relaxed the number of people who can gather indoors to 150 and 300 for outdoors, subject to an upper limit of 50% of the capacity. The new set of relaxations come after the state noted a decline in its COVID positivity rate.

Schools to reopen in Punjab

Taking note of the decline in COVID positivity to 0.3 %, and the Reproduction number (Rt) at 0.75, lower than the national average, Punjab has now lifted further restrictions. The Chief Minister allowed schools to reopen for classes X to XII, but only fully vaccinated teachers and staff shall be allowed to be physically present. Captain Amarinder also announced that the physical presence of the students shall be purely at the consent of the parents and they will be given an option of continuing on virtual classes.

Captain Amarinder Singh informed that based on the continuation of such a decline in fresh COVID cases, the remaining classes shall similarly be allowed to open from 2nd August 2021. The CM cited the Cambridge University prediction that said COVID cases will further decline in the coming weeks.

According to the new relaxations, artists/musicians shall be allowed at such functions/ celebrations in all areas, with adherence to due COVID protocols. The new set of relaxations came only days after the Chief Minister ordered the opening of bars, cinema halls, restaurants, spas, swimming pools, coaching centres, sports complexes, gyms, malls, museums, and zoos at 50% with vaccine compliance in the state.

COVID cases in Punjab

Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier also allowed the reopening of colleges, coaching centres and all other institutions of higher learning with similar guidelines. During a virtual review meeting of the COVID situation in the state, the CM had informed that the Delta variant on the coronavirus has basically replayed the older virus. However, he noted that there were no new cases of the Delta Plus variant in the state. Punjab on Monday recorded 56 fresh cases.

IMAGE: PTI