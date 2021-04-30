Punjab State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 856 Vacancies In PSCB

PSCB Recruitment 2021: Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCBL) has invited online applications for recruitment against 856 vacancies for various posts. The posts include Senior Managers, Managers, Information Technology Officers, Clerk-Cum-Data Entry Operators, and Steno Typists. The last date to apply is May 20, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- www.pscbrecruitments.org or www.pscb.in. The lower and upper age limit for the posts is 18 and 37, respectively. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to the reserved category candidates.

PSCB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Clerk-cum-Data Entry Operator - 739

Senior Manager - 40

Manager - 60

Information Technology Officer - 07

Steno-Typist -10

PSCB Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Pay Matrix and Minimum Pay Admissible as per the Punjab Govt. FD letter dated 17.07.2020

Senior Manager -- Rs 35400

Manager -- Rs 29200

Information and Technology Officer -- Rs 25500

Steno Typist. -- Rs 21700

Clerk-cum-Data Entry -- Rs 19900

PSCB Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Clerk-cum-Data Entry Operator - Candidates should have a degree in Graduation (2nd Division) (any stream), OR Post Graduation pass (any stream) AND Diploma/ Certificate (Minimum 6 months) in Computer from an Institute having ISO Certification. Should have passed Punjabi Language examination of Matriculation standard.

Senior Manager - Candidates should have a Post Graduate degree with 50% Marks from any recognized University OR MFC / MBA 50% Marks from any recognized University OR Chartered Accountant

OR Graduate with 55% Marks from any recognized university’s

OR Graduate with 50% Marks from any recognized University, and CAIIB (Both Parts). The candidate must have passed the Punjabi language of Matric Standard.

AND Candidate who has not passed the Punjabi language of Matric Standard shall have to pass the same within two years from the date of appointment. Candidate must have been recruited directly as a scale-I officer i.e. Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee or equivalent and should possess a minimum of five years’ experience of working as Scale I or higher scale Officer in any public sector bank. OR Minimum five years’ experience as Assistant Manager/Manager in Punjab State Cooperative Bank or any Central Cooperative Bank in the State of Punjab. OR Minimum 5 years experience as Grade-A Officer in NABARD/RBI

Manager - Candidates should have a Post Graduate degree with 50% Marks from any recognized University. OR MFC / MBA 50% Marks from any recognized University. OR Chartered Accountant OR Graduate with 55% Marks from any recognized University. OR Graduate with 50% Marks from any recognized University and CAIIB (Both Parts). AND Candidate must have passed the Punjabi language of Matric Standard

Information Technology Officer - Candidates should have 50% marks/equivalent Grade in MCA/M.Sc. Information Technology from any recognized University. OR 7 55% marks/equivalent Grade in B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc. Engineering degree from a recognized University in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics & Communication Engineering. AND Candidate must have passed Punjabi examination of Matriculation standard

Steno-Typist - Graduation (2nd Division) (any stream) OR Post Graduation pass (any stream) AND Diploma/ Certificate (Minimum 6 months) in Computer from an Institute having ISO Certification AND Punjabi and English Shorthand speed @ 80 w.p.m. and transcription @ 20 w.p.m. Should have passed Punjabi Language examination of Matriculation standard.

Selection Process:

Candidates will have to clear a written test. There will be no interview. Candidates who clear the test will have to clear shorthand skill test in Punjabi and English for the post of steno-typist.

