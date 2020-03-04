These Are The Top-20 Universities In India, As Per The QS University Rankings 2020

QS (Quacquarelli Symonds)'s annual World University Rankings 2020 was recently released and the Indian Institute of Technologys (IITs) have continued their spell atop the India rankings with 6 IITs in the top 10. Two IITs, namely IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi along with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru have also managed to feature in the top 200 Universities across the world. Apart from these the University of Delhi, University of Hyderabad and Jadavpur University have also bagged some notable ranks.

IIT Bombay has taken the top spot when it comes to the leading University in India, bagging the 152nd spot across the world. IIT Delhi follows shortly after at the second spot in India, bagging the 182nd spot in the World Univerisity rankings. Indian Institute of Science stands just 2 ranks behind IIT Delhi at the 184th spot.

On the other hand, IIT Delhi has also managed to come under the top 50 in Engineering & Technology in QS World University Rankings by Subject. As per the latest rankings announced by the QS, the institute has moved a massive 14 places from last year’s 61st position. With this, IIT Delhi is now among world’s top 50 Engineering and Technology Institutions

The top 20 Universities in India are as follows-

1. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

2.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

3.Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

4.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

5.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

6.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

7.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

8. University of Delhi

9.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

10. University of Hyderabad

11. Jadavpur University

12. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka

13. Anna University

14. Jamia Millia Islamia

15. O.P Jindal Global University

16. Aligarh Muslim university

17. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

18. Banaras Hindu University

19. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

20. Savitribai Phule University, Pune

Indian Universities among THE Emerging Economies ranking

Last month Indian universities fared well among the emerging economies of the world as well. A record 11 made it to the top 100 Times Higher Education's (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020. Only China had more universities than India in the top 100 at 30 from a total of 47 countries and territories included in the analysis released in London.

A total of 56 Indian universities appear in the full ranking of a total of 533 universities across emerging economies of the world. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), ranked 16th, is India's top-ranked institution followed by the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs).

