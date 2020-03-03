Lucknow University To Start 'Education For Happiness' Course

In a significant development, Lucknow University is set to start the 'Education for Happiness' course in the M.Ed curriculum from the new academic year. According to professor Amita Bajpai, the motive behind this is to teach the real concept of happiness to the students and familiarise them with its Indian concept.

Recently, US President Donald Trump's wife (Melania Trump) visited a school in Delhi where happiness is practiced with the students.

Speaking to news agency, the professor said that the course will be optional and will be inter-disciplinary so that all students can opt for it. Bajpai also said that though the course is yet to commence, it has already started gaining popularity among the students. The professor also believes that after students pursue this course, a change will be seen in society.

"Children are looking for happiness in the wrong places. Their concept of happiness is false. Happiness comes from within but they look for it in the material world. We want to tell them the real concept of happiness and familiarise them with its Indian concept," she added.

She further spoke about the 'Happiness Class' in Delhi's school that was attended by US First lady and said, "I have read about that school. Students there practice happiness and stay happy. It is important to identify the indicators of stress and happiness."

US First Lady Melania Trump attends 'Happiness Class' in Delhi

On February 25, First Lady of the United States Melania Trump visited the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura to attend the 'Happiness Class' programme. Excited students dressed in traditional attire welcomed her at Delhi's government school in south Moti Bagh area. Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School was decked up with floral garlands and motifs for the special visitor. The US' First Lady also interacted with students and teachers at the School.

#WATCH Delhi: First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump interacts with students and teachers at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. pic.twitter.com/Tjn7t7dnAK — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

