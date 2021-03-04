QS World Rankings 2021 By Subject: JNU, DU, IIT-B Emerge As Top Indian Institutes For Arts

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has emerged as the best college for arts and humanities in India, as per the QS World Rankings 2021 report. Following JNU, the University of Delhi (DU) and Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT-B) have clinched second and third positions, respectively. The QS World Subject-wise Rankings 2021 were released on Friday, March 4.

There are a total of six parameters on which the QS World Universities Ranking report is prepared. The universities are evaluated as per Academic Reputation (40%), Employer Reputation (10%), Faculty/Student Ratio (20%), Citations per faculty (20%), and International Faculty Ratio & International Student Ratio (5%).

JNU has scored 70.6 out of 100. JNU has been evaluated as an institute with 'very high research'. DU has scored 65.4 out of 100 with high research and a student-faculty ratio of 21. IIT-Bombay, Jadavpur University, and IIT- Delhi are ranked between 401-540 ranks with 'very high research' status.

Among the international universities, Oxford University has emerged as the best university for arts and humanities stream with 98.6 out of 100 scores. Harvard University bags the second position with 98.5 scores and Cambridge University has clinched the third spot with 97.3 scores. The University of California, Berkeley, and Yale University has bagged the fourth spot with 93.3 scores.

QS Rankings by Subject 2021: Indian Institutes shine among international universities

A private university OP Jindal Global University has bagged 76th rank in law subject. The JGU Law School is the only Indian school that has made its place in the top-100 position in the subject of Law. DU has bagged 50th rank for Development Studies subject. JNU has bagged rank between 51-100 in anthropology subject.

Moreover, for Life Science and Medical subject, AIIMS has bagged 248th rank while Delhi University and PGIMR Chandigarh have secured their places in 401-450 and 451-500 spots, respectively. For the Natural Sciences subject, IISc Bangalore emerged as the best college with 92nd rank and 77.9 out of 100 scores. IIT-Bombay and IIT- Madras have bagged 114th and 187th ranks, respectively with 76.2 and 71.7 scores, respectively.

For the Social Science and Management subject, Delhi University has bagged 208th rank followed by IIT- Bombay at 232nd rank and IIT- Delhi at 241st rank. IIM- Ahmedabad, IIM- Banglore, JNU, IIT- Madras, IIT- Kharagpur, IIT- Kanpur, and IIT- Roorkee have also been in the line with under-500 ranks.

