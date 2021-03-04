QS World Rankings 2021 By Subject: IIT Bombay, Delhi,Madras In Top100 Engineering Colleges

Three Indian institutes have secured their positions in the top 100 engineering and technology institutions across the World. The three Indian institutes are the Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B) at 49th rank, IIT- Delhi at 54th rank, and IIT- Madras at 94th rank. Moreover, IIT- Kharagpur has bagged 101st position followed by IISc Bangalore at 103rd rank, IIT- Kanpur, and IIT- Roorkee at 107th and 170th ranks, respectively. The latest edition of QS World University Rankings by Subjects was released on Thursday, March 4.

CS World Ranking 2021: Top Engineering Colleges in India

Talking about the scores, IIT-Bombay has secured 79.9 out of 100 scores in the overall parameters of QS World Rankings. IIT- Delhi has scored 79.4, IIT-M - 75.9, IIT- KGP- 75.5, and IISc Bangalore- 75.1 out of 100. Other engineering colleges that are under 500 ranks are IIT- Guwahati at 253rd rank, Anna University at 388th rank. BITS Pilani, University of Delhi, and Vellore Insitute of Technology are placed under 401-450 ranks.

According to the official website of QS World Universities Ranking, the universities are evaluated according to the six metrics that includes Academic Reputation (40%), Employer Reputation (10%), Faculty/Student Ratio (20%), Citations per faculty (20%), and International Faculty Ratio & International Student Ratio (5%).

QS Rankings 2021: Top Engineering Colleges in the World

Among the top engineering and technology colleges of the World, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (USA) has bagged the first position with a 97.3 score followed by Stanford University and the University of Cambridge with 96 and 93.4 scores, respectively. The fourth position is bagged by ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (Zürich, Switzerland) with a 93.2 score followed by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) Singapore and University of Oxford, University of California, Berkeley (UCB) at fifth, sixth and seventh spots with 93.2, 92.5 and 92.4 scores, respectively. Imperial College London, National University of Singapore (NUS), and Tsinghua University, Beijing, China (Mainland) have secured eighth, ninth, and tenth spots, respectively.

