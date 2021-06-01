Rajasthan Board Exam Decision By Tomorrow, Says State Education Minister Govind Dotasra

As the central government cancelled CBSE Class 12 Board Exams on Tuesday, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced that the state government will be making the decision on Rajasthan Board Exams by Wednesday. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra took to his Twitter handle and shared that as per discussion with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the government will take the decision on Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exams and Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exams by Wednesday.

In April, the Rajasthan government decided to postpone the RBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 in view of the rising number of COVID cases in the state. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination (RBSE) had scheduled to conduct the class 10th and 12th board exams from May 9.

Rajasthan Board Exam Decision By Wednesday

Following the decision of the central government to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam on Tuesday during a high level meeting chaired by PM Modi, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

Notably, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on May 31 wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' urging him to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam citing student's safety and security. Priyanka Gandhi took to her Twitter handle and shared a two-page open letter in which the Congress General Secretary also said that now it is not possible to fully vaccinate the students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam as they have lost too much time already.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled

In a big development on Tuesday, CBSE Class 12 Board Exams have been cancelled after PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting in this regard. However, the official communication of the government has also stated that as and when the situation is conducive, CBSE can arrange exams for some students if they want to give exams.

"It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive," said an official release by the Government.

If they choose not to take the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, as they stand cancelled at the moment, it has been "decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner." As per sources, an average of the last three internal exams could also be considered for this purpose.

(Image Credits: @PMOIndia/@HELLOMRVILEN/Twitter/PTI)