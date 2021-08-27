Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The Rajasthan Department of Elementary Education has released Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets have been released on Friday, August 27. Registered candidates who have to appear for Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Exam can now download their admit cards from the official website. The official website for the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan is predeled.com.
To be noted that the Pre. D.EI.Ed exam is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The exam will be held in second shift between 2 pm and 5 pm across the state in various districts. Candidates are hereby informed that the examination will be conducted by following all the COVID-19 protocols. These protocols have already been issued by the state and central government for the conduct of exams. The direct link to download hall tickets has also been mentioned below.
The Pre. D.El.Ed course is conducted by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for application in two-year diploma in elementary education. For more details candidates should check the official website of Pre D.El.Ed mentioned above. The examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode. Candidates are informed that it is necessary to carry the hall ticket to the exam centre. Along with hall tickets, candidates will also have to carry their ID cards.