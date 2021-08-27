Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

The Rajasthan Department of Elementary Education has released Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets have been released on Friday, August 27. Registered candidates who have to appear for Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Exam can now download their admit cards from the official website. The official website for the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan is predeled.com.

To be noted that the Pre. D.EI.Ed exam is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The exam will be held in second shift between 2 pm and 5 pm across the state in various districts. Candidates are hereby informed that the examination will be conducted by following all the COVID-19 protocols. These protocols have already been issued by the state and central government for the conduct of exams. The direct link to download hall tickets has also been mentioned below.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Hall Ticket 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates who will take the exam should visit the official website of Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.

On the homepage, the candidate should click on link which reads 'Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021'.

Candidates will be asked to enter the login details and then click on submit option.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates will have to cross check the details and download the same.

Candidates are further advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Pre. D.El.Ed course is conducted by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for application in two-year diploma in elementary education. For more details candidates should check the official website of Pre D.El.Ed mentioned above. The examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode. Candidates are informed that it is necessary to carry the hall ticket to the exam centre. Along with hall tickets, candidates will also have to carry their ID cards.