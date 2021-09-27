Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021: The Directorate of Education of Rajasthan has announced the Basic School Teaching Course BTSC Result 2021 or Rajasthan Pre d.El.Ed result. The results have been announced as per schedule on Monday, September 27, 2021. The official date for result announcement was announced through the official Twitter handle of Directorate of Education. Since the results have been declared, the registered candidates who appeared for the BTSC exam can now check the results on the official website. The official website is predeled.com. In order to qualify for the exam, the candidate should have scored at least 50% marks. However, candidates who fall in the reserved category must have secured at least 45% in the exam. Candidates who took the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to check their scorecards.

Rajasthan BTSC Result announcement: Date and Time

Rajasthan BTSC result: Steps to download

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website-predeled.com.

On the homepage, click on the result link. To be noted that the result link will be activated at 4 pm

Candidates will then be redirected to a window where they will have to enter the Application Id and Mobile Number or Roll Number and Mobile Number.

The scorecards will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check the details and download the scorecards

Candidates should also keep the result copy for future reference

Rajasthan BSTC 2021 Result which has been declared is for the Rajasthan BTSC Exam 2021. This year the exam was conducted on 31 August 2021 with COVID-19 protocols being followed. Candidates who want to take admission to D.El.Ed General programme or Sanskrit programme in Rajasthan sit for this exam. Over 300 colleges of the state accept the Rajasthan BTSC exam score. Since the result stands declared, the counseling will begin soon. Candidates who took the exam are advised to keep a check on the official website for Rajasthan BTSC result information.