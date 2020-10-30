Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card Released On Police.rajasthan.gov.in

The Director-General of Police, Rajasthan has recently released the Rajasthan Police constable Admit Card. The Rajasthan Police website now has an activated link of the district-wise exam centre details. All the candidates who are going to appear for the Rajasthan police exam can now check district wise exam centre details at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Read on to find out, “How to download the Rajasthan Police Constable admit card?”

Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2020

How to download the Rajasthan Police Constable admit card?

Candidates must first visit the official website.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the website’s homepage, the candidate will be able to see Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2020 notification which will be flashing on the homepage.

The candidate must then enter their application id, date of birth and click on the Submit button.

After the candidate has keyed in all their initials, a new page will load with the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2020 displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the Rajasthan Police Constable admit card

It is advisable that the candidates save it for future reference.

According to the notification issued on the Rajasthan Police website, around 5000 Vacancies of Constable will be recruited through this exam. The application process for Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2020 had been started from 23 December 2019 and ended on 10 February 2020. Here is the Rajasthan police exam pattern.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2020 Pattern

According to a report in the Rajasthan Police official website, the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test, Efficiency Test and Merit. All the candidates who will qualify in the written test will be called for the further recruitment process. Here is how the written test will be.

The Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Written Exam will be of objective type and will carry 150 Marks. The exam will be held for 2 hours. Each question will be of 0.5 Marks. Candidates must note that the exams will have negative marking also for answering wrong answers. It will be offline mode and OMR based.

