Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab Vs Rajasthan Live Stream, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

Match 50 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Punjab locking horns with Rajasthan on Friday, October 30 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Punjab vs Rajasthan live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of wins in their last games. While Rajasthan beat Mumbai by eight wickets, Punjab thrashed Kolkata by eight wickets as well.

This is a must-win fixture for both sides as loss in this game will pretty much end the team's chances of making it to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Ahead of Friday's fixture, here is a look at the Punjab vs Rajasthan weather forecast, Punjab vs Rajasthan pitch report and details for the Punjab vs Rajasthan live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Punjab vs Rajasthan weather forecast

The weather during Punjab vs Rajasthan match will be pleasant and on the cooler side as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be around 29°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 55-70%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Punjab vs Rajasthan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Punjab vs Rajasthan pitch report

The last game played at this venue was a rather low scoring contest. However, a couple of games prior to that saw teams scoring in excess of 190 on three occasions which means the surface is favourable for batting. There will be swing initially with the new ball which the pacers should look to exploit. There is ample spin in the wicket too. Batsmen should see off the new ball and get settled at the crease before shifting gears.

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has gone on to get better as the game has progressed which is why the team winning the toss could look to field first and restrict the opposition to a low total. Notably, teams chasing have won in four out of the last five games here. The average first innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 163. The teams batting first have won six games while the sides chasing have triumphed on ten occasions. One game has ended in a tie.

Punjab vs Rajasthan live scores and live streaming in India

For the Punjab vs Rajasthan live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday, October 30. For Punjab vs Rajasthan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Punjab vs Rajasthan live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

