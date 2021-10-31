Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment: Apply For 4438 Posts; Check Full Details

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: The Rajasthan Police has invited applications for the vacant posts of constables in the Rajasthan police force department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - police.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will recruit a total of 4438 candidates for constable posts.

It must be noted that the application procedure will start from November 10 to December 3, 2021. As per various media reports, the examination for constable posts will be held in December 2021/January 2022. Check key details below.

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment: Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the post of Constable (General/GD) Grade 12 must be graduates from a recognized education board.

Candidates applying for Constable Tele-Communication Grade 12 must be graduates in physics and maths/computer science.

Candidates applying for Constable (RAC/MBC) Grade 10th must have a graduation degree from a recognized education board.

Those candidates applying for Constable Driver Grade 10th must have a graduation degree from a state board or equivalent along with a driving license.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment: Examination fees

Examination fees for the general, OBC and creamy layer classes of the Rajasthan/MBC category is Rs 500.

Candidates belonging from OBC, non-creamy layer class of Rajasthan/ MBC category/SC/ST are required to pay Rs 400 as examination fee.

Examination fees for candidates belonging to other states are required to pay Rs 500.

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2021: Criteria for eligibility

Male candidates need to be 168 cm and female candidates need to be 152 cm. The minimum weight for both male and female candidates should be 47.5 kg. Check the official recruitment notice for more information.

Image: PTI