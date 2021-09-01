Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Steps To Download Here

Rajasthan PTET admit card 2021: Dungar College of Bikaner has released the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test admit card. Registered candidates who will take the exams should download the admit card so as to carry it to the exam centre. Candidates can visit any of the websites mentioned below to get more information. The hall ticket which has been released is for Rajasthan PTET 2021 Exam which will be conducted on September 8, 2021. Candidates can check the Rajasthan PTET admit card download steps here. The direct link to download hall tickets has also been attached below in this article.

To be noted that earlier, the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Exam date was May 16, 2021. However, the exam got postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in India. The exam was postponed twice and now the exam will be conducted on September 8, 202. Candidates should make sure to download the hall ticket by September 8, 2021. The Dungar college conducts Rajasthan PTET exam 2021 for those candidates who seek admission into various courses such as BA, BSc, B.Ed in the University of Rajasthan. This exam is conducted every year in pen and paper mode.

Rajasthan PTET Hall Ticket: Steps to download

Candidates should visit the official website ptetraj2021.org.

On the homepage, click on the notification which reads 'Download Admit Card'

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will get an option of downloading the hall tickets

Candidates should be ready with their roll number or form number to check hall ticket quickly

Post doing it, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should keep a hard copy of hall ticket for carrying it to exam hall

Along with admit cards, candidates will have to carry one ID proof with them to the examination hall. The PTET Exam 2021 will be conducted following COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, wearing of masks, using hand sanitizers. Candidates will have to answer 200 questions and each question will carry 3 marks. Candidates will be asked questions from General Awareness, Mental Ability, Teaching Aptitude, and others. This year, over 4.5 lakh candidates have registered for Rajasthan PTET Exam 2021.