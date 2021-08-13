Rajasthan Schools And Colleges To Reopen From September 1, Check SOPs Here

The Rajasthan government has issued a notification related to Rajasthan Schools and Rajasthan colleges reopening date. It has been decided by the state government that the Rajasthan schools and colleges will be reopened from September 1, 2021. As per the recent notice, the schools in the state will only be opened for classes 9 to 12. School faculty has to ensure that 50 percent capacity is being maintained. The Rajasthan government has also issued SOPs on the reopening of colleges and educational institutes. A detailed version of the Rajasthan govt SOP will be available soon.

Rajasthan School Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra shared the notification on August 12, 2021. On Thursday evening he tweeted the news on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Taking a big decision in the interest of students today, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to open schools, colleges, and coaching institutes from 1st September 2021. At present, all schools from class 9 to class 12 will open with 50% capacity. The Education Department will issue a detailed guideline in this regard soon.”

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने छात्रहित में आज बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए 1 सितंबर 2021 से स्कूल, कॉलेज और कोचिंग संस्थानों को खोलने का निर्णय लिया है। फ़िलहाल कक्षा 9 से लेकर 12वीं तक के सभी स्कूल 50% क्षमता के साथ खुलेंगे। शिक्षा विभाग इस संबंध में एक विस्तृत गाइडलाइन जल्द जारी करेगा। pic.twitter.com/6HVsWcprnN — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) August 12, 2021

Rajasthan govt SOP: Details