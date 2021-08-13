Last Updated:

Rajasthan Schools And Colleges To Reopen From September 1, Check SOPs Here

Rajasthan schools and colleges are gearing up for reopening. State Education Minister said that it will be reopened from September 1, 2021. Check the SOP here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Rajasthan Schools

Image: Shutterstock


The Rajasthan government has issued a notification related to Rajasthan Schools and Rajasthan colleges reopening date. It has been decided by the state government that the Rajasthan schools and colleges will be reopened from September 1, 2021. As per the recent notice, the schools in the state will only be opened for classes 9 to 12. School faculty has to ensure that 50 percent capacity is being maintained. The Rajasthan government has also issued SOPs on the reopening of colleges and educational institutes. A detailed version of the Rajasthan govt SOP will be available soon. 

Rajasthan School Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra shared the notification on August 12, 2021. On Thursday evening he tweeted the news on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Taking a big decision in the interest of students today, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to open schools, colleges, and coaching institutes from 1st September 2021. At present, all schools from class 9 to class 12 will open with 50% capacity. The Education Department will issue a detailed guideline in this regard soon.”

Rajasthan govt SOP: Details

  • It has been mentioned in the document shared by the minister that all the people working in school or college premises should be vaccinated. It is mandatory that everyone associated with school including bus drivers should have taken the first dose of vaccine at least 14 days before joining duty.
  • Staff working in the coaching institutes should be fully vaccinated. They will have to maintain 50% attendance. The coaching institutes will have to inform about their sitting plan through e-intimation on covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in. 
  • Online and distance learning will still be preferred.
  • Candidates will be following alternate sitting plans to maintain social distance.
  • Students of classes 1 to 8 will be able to attend online classes only.
  • Before joining the classes students will have to bring written permission from the parents that they have no issues with offline classes.
  • The assembly will not be conducted so as to avoid gathering.
  • The premises will follow the 'no mask, no entry' rule.

First Published:
