Rajnath Singh Calls The NEP 2020 A 'historic & Visionary Beginning In Field Of Education'

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, stating it to be a historic and visionary beginning in the field of education. Rajnath Singh said the policy has been formulated after an unprecedented and lengthy process of consultations that involved suggestions from around two lakh people.

"It has been constructed keeping in mind more than 2 lakh suggestions given by a large number of teachers, academics, parents, and other citizens. I think this policy is the output of the ideological investment made by enlightened people across our country. This is truly a 'national' policy'," said Rajnath Singh.

The Defence Minister further elaborated on the changes made in the education sector, adding that the policy helps build a strong, prosperous, and superior India.

"Many important changes have been made under this education policy from school education to higher education. Its main objective is to build a strong, prosperous, and superior India, while the overall development of students. The implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 is a historic and visionary beginning in the field of education," he added.

Furthermore, he called upon all the coordinators to take the basic philosophy of National Education Policy 2020 to every corner of the country.

National Education Policy

On July 29, the Centre unveiled reforms in the school education and higher education sector as a part of the new National Education Policy, devised after a gap of 34 years. This includes a new curriculum for early childhood care education, focus on literacy and numeracy and Gender Inclusion Fund.

Essentially, the 10+2 system has been divided into the 5+3+3+4 format. This implies 5 years of foundation stage- three years of primary school and Classes 1 and 2, two years of the preparatory stage- from Classes 3 to 5, the middle stage comprising Classes 6 to 8 and 4 years of the secondary stage- Classes 9-12. The schools shall not have a rigid separation between arts and sciences, curricular and extra-curricular, and vocational and academic education.

