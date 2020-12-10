Ramesh Pokhriyal Holds Live Session; Answers Queries Regarding CBSE Boards, NEET And JEE

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishant on Thursday held a live session at 10 am to interact with the students, teachers and parents from across the country. Pokhriyal congratulated the ministers and officials for successfully conducting board and competitive exams amid the pandemic. Stating that this year 5.1 per cent more students have applied for the NEET exam, the Union Minister said that the Education Ministry has increased the number of centres.

Union Education Minister holds a live session

Ramesh Pokriyal said, "There is no question on cancellation of the examination. NEET 2021 would be conducted."

Stating that the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) has been widely appreciated, the Minister informed that the Education Ministry has received over 2 lakh suggestions. Cambridge University has also lauded NEP 2020 by saying that it would help the country regain its laurels as a world leader in education, he added. Pokriyal also mentioned that the Education Minister of UAE said that this new education policy is innovative and will also provide equity.

Speaking about the upcoming Board Exams 2021, Pokriyal said that CBSE Board Practical examination will be conducted at the school level. He added, "In case students are not able to attempt the practical examination, if schools remain closed, then considerations would be given and taken."

While responding to students' concerns over the reduced syllabus for CBSE Board exams, the Union Education Minister asked the students to check cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. on the other hand, in regards to reduction of the syllabus for JEE and NEET exams, he said that the discussions and planning are still underway. During the live session, Pokriyal informed that although final dates for JEE and NEET have not been announced yet, however, the Education Ministry is trying to share the dates in advance with the students.

