RBI Assistant Cut Off 2020: Check State-wise Expected Marks Here

Education

A golden opportunity has come knocking the door of 926 aspirants who wish to work in RBI. Read more to know details about the RBI assistant exam cut off.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
rbi assistant cut off

Getting a job in the RBI is every commerce student's dream job. A golden opportunity has come knocking on the door of 926 aspirants who hold a bachelor’s degree with minimum 50 per cent marks. The official notice was declared on December 23, 2019. Here are all the details you need to know along with the state-wise expected cut-off marks of the RBI assistants.

RBI Assistant 2019-20 Important Dates

Official notification out on

23rd December 2019

Last date to submit the online application

16th January 2020

Prelims exam

 

February 14th and 15th   2020 

 

Mains exam

March 2020 expected

Eligibility Criteria for RBI Assistants

  • Age- 20 to 28 years
  • Educational Qualification - Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and computer knowledge. For SC/ ST/ PWD categories, a bachelor’s degree with pass marks.

RBI Assistant Exam Pattern

RBI Exams are of Two types:

  • Prelims                                             
  • Mains

Both the exams have objective-type multiple-choice questions and are online, computer-based exams.

RBI Assistant Cut off 2020 Expected Marks – State-wise

Region/State

 General OBC SC

ST

Ahmadabad

 70-80 65-75 65-70

50-70

Bangalore

 65-70 70-75 60-70

55-65

Bhopal

 75-85 67-77 65-80

55-65

Bhubaneswar

 80-85 75-80 65-75

55-70

Chandigarh

 80-90 70-85 65-80

70-75

Chennai

 75-85 75-82 70-80

75-85

Guwahati

 70-80 70-75 65-75

55-65

Hyderabad

 80-90 75-85 75-90

70-75

Jaipur

 80-85 75-85 70-75

60-70

Jammu

 75-80 60-70 65-70

50-60

Kanpur & Lucknow

 78-85 70-80 60-75

60-65

Kolkata

 80-88 70-80 70-75

65-75

Mumbai

 70-75 65-70 60-70

45-55

Nagpur

 70-80 65-75 60-68

55-65

New Delhi

 80-85 70-80 70-75

65-75

Patna

 80-90 70-80 65-70

65-75

Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi

 80-90 70-85 65-75

60-78

RBI Cut off 2020 Expected Marks – Section-wise

Sections

 Total Questions Total Marks

Expected Cut-off

English Language

 30 30

7-10

Reasoning Ability

 

 

 

 35 35

14-18

Numerical Ability

 35 35

11-14

Overall

 100 100

79-83

How to Check RBI Assistant Cut Off 2020?

Go through all the steps below in order to check the Cut Off 2020:

  • Step 1-Visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India
  • Step 2-Go to the “RBI Assistant Cut off” Link on the home page
  • Step 3-The Cut Off may be available in two formats. It can be available in PDF Format to be downloaded without login or through the login. Candidates should keep their Login Details ready including the Registration Number, Date Of Birth, and Password.
  • Step 4-The Cut Off will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5-Download the RBI Assistant Cut Off and take a printout if required.

