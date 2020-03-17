RBI Assistant Cut Off 2020: Check State-wise Expected Marks Here

Getting a job in the RBI is every commerce student's dream job. A golden opportunity has come knocking on the door of 926 aspirants who hold a bachelor’s degree with minimum 50 per cent marks. The official notice was declared on December 23, 2019. Here are all the details you need to know along with the state-wise expected cut-off marks of the RBI assistants.
|
Official notification out on
|
23rd December 2019
|
Last date to submit the online application
|
16th January 2020
|
Prelims exam
|
February 14th and 15th 2020
|
Mains exam
|
March 2020 expected
RBI Exams are of Two types:
Both the exams have objective-type multiple-choice questions and are online, computer-based exams.
|
Region/State
|General
|OBC
|SC
|
ST
|
Ahmadabad
|70-80
|65-75
|65-70
|
50-70
|
Bangalore
|65-70
|70-75
|60-70
|
55-65
|
Bhopal
|75-85
|67-77
|65-80
|
55-65
|
Bhubaneswar
|80-85
|75-80
|65-75
|
55-70
|
Chandigarh
|80-90
|70-85
|65-80
|
70-75
|
Chennai
|75-85
|75-82
|70-80
|
75-85
|
Guwahati
|70-80
|70-75
|65-75
|
55-65
|
Hyderabad
|80-90
|75-85
|75-90
|
70-75
|
Jaipur
|80-85
|75-85
|70-75
|
60-70
|
Jammu
|75-80
|60-70
|65-70
|
50-60
|
Kanpur & Lucknow
|78-85
|70-80
|60-75
|
60-65
|
Kolkata
|80-88
|70-80
|70-75
|
65-75
|
Mumbai
|70-75
|65-70
|60-70
|
45-55
|
Nagpur
|70-80
|65-75
|60-68
|
55-65
|
New Delhi
|80-85
|70-80
|70-75
|
65-75
|
Patna
|80-90
|70-80
|65-70
|
65-75
|
Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi
|80-90
|70-85
|65-75
|
60-78
|
Sections
|Total Questions
|Total Marks
|
Expected Cut-off
|
English Language
|30
|30
|
7-10
|
Reasoning Ability
|35
|35
|
14-18
|
Numerical Ability
|35
|35
|
11-14
|
Overall
|100
|100
|
79-83
