RBI Assistant Cut Off 2020: Check State-wise Expected Marks Here

Getting a job in the RBI is every commerce student's dream job. A golden opportunity has come knocking on the door of 926 aspirants who hold a bachelor’s degree with minimum 50 per cent marks. The official notice was declared on December 23, 2019. Here are all the details you need to know along with the state-wise expected cut-off marks of the RBI assistants.

RBI Assistant 2019-20 Important Dates

Official notification out on 23rd December 2019 Last date to submit the online application 16th January 2020 Prelims exam February 14th and 15th 2020 Mains exam March 2020 expected

Eligibility Criteria for RBI Assistants

Age- 20 to 28 years

Educational Qualification - Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and computer knowledge. For SC/ ST/ PWD categories, a bachelor’s degree with pass marks.

RBI Assistant Exam Pattern

RBI Exams are of Two types:

Prelims

Mains

Both the exams have objective-type multiple-choice questions and are online, computer-based exams.

RBI Assistant Cut off 2020 Expected Marks – State-wise

Region/State General OBC SC ST Ahmadabad 70-80 65-75 65-70 50-70 Bangalore 65-70 70-75 60-70 55-65 Bhopal 75-85 67-77 65-80 55-65 Bhubaneswar 80-85 75-80 65-75 55-70 Chandigarh 80-90 70-85 65-80 70-75 Chennai 75-85 75-82 70-80 75-85 Guwahati 70-80 70-75 65-75 55-65 Hyderabad 80-90 75-85 75-90 70-75 Jaipur 80-85 75-85 70-75 60-70 Jammu 75-80 60-70 65-70 50-60 Kanpur & Lucknow 78-85 70-80 60-75 60-65 Kolkata 80-88 70-80 70-75 65-75 Mumbai 70-75 65-70 60-70 45-55 Nagpur 70-80 65-75 60-68 55-65 New Delhi 80-85 70-80 70-75 65-75 Patna 80-90 70-80 65-70 65-75 Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi 80-90 70-85 65-75 60-78

RBI Cut off 2020 Expected Marks – Section-wise

Sections Total Questions Total Marks Expected Cut-off English Language 30 30 7-10 Reasoning Ability 35 35 14-18 Numerical Ability 35 35 11-14 Overall 100 100 79-83

How to Check RBI Assistant Cut Off 2020?

Go through all the steps below in order to check the Cut Off 2020:

Step 1-Visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India

Step 2-Go to the “RBI Assistant Cut off” Link on the home page

Step 3-The Cut Off may be available in two formats. It can be available in PDF Format to be downloaded without login or through the login. Candidates should keep their Login Details ready including the Registration Number, Date Of Birth, and Password.

Step 4-The Cut Off will be displayed on the screen

Step 5-Download the RBI Assistant Cut Off and take a printout if required.

