RBI Assistant Result 2020 For Prelims Finally Shared On RBI's Official Website

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now announced the results for the Assistant prelims exam on their official website. The official website of RBI is rbi.org.in. Those who have given the examination for Assistant post can check out their results on the official website and can also download their individual mark sheet.

RBI Assistant Result for 2020 shared online on RBI website

The Assistant prelims exams were held on February 14 and February 15, 2020. The results for the exams will be available until June 13, 2020. Here are the direct likes to RBI's results page, Assistant exam results, and Assistant exam mark sheets. Those who gave the Assistant prelims exams need to download their result and mark sheet as soon as possible. Below is a detailed tutorial on how to find your mark sheet for the Assistant Prelims examination.

Go to RBI's official website and find the exam results page. If you are unable to find the correct webpage, you can refer to any of the above links to find the results page.

The RBI website's homepage also has the Assistant prelim exam results tagged on the front page of the site.

Once you find the mark sheet page, you need to first enter your correct registration number in the designated box. If you do not remember your registration number, then you can refer to your admit card.

Next, you need to enter your personal password. This is the password that you used to login to the RBI website.

Finally, enter the correct captcha and you will be taken to your personal mark sheet page. The sheet shows you your RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 Marks. It will also tell you if you passed or failed.

Those who passed the Assistant Prelim exam are now eligible to attend the Assistant Main Exam. The Main Exam will be held on March 29, 2020. RBI has not yet provided the admit cards for the upcoming main exam.

