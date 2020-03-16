RBI Assistant Result 2020 For Prelims Finally Shared On RBI's Official Website

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now announced the results for the Assistant prelims exam on their official website. The official website of RBI is rbi.org.in. Those who have given the examination for Assistant post can check out their results on the official website and can also download their individual mark sheet.
Also Read | RBI guv states 'Yes Bank Reconstruction scheme sustainable'; hails pvt-public partnership
The Assistant prelims exams were held on February 14 and February 15, 2020. The results for the exams will be available until June 13, 2020. Here are the direct likes to RBI's results page, Assistant exam results, and Assistant exam mark sheets. Those who gave the Assistant prelims exams need to download their result and mark sheet as soon as possible. Below is a detailed tutorial on how to find your mark sheet for the Assistant Prelims examination.
Also Read | Steph Curry urges people to practice social distancing for curbing coronavirus outbreak
Also Read | Bulgarian, Serbian, and American troops hold joint military drills at Black Sea coast
Those who passed the Assistant Prelim exam are now eligible to attend the Assistant Main Exam. The Main Exam will be held on March 29, 2020. RBI has not yet provided the admit cards for the upcoming main exam.
Also Read | RBI announces measures to lessen impact of Coronavirus on economy; warns of slow growth