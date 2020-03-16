Steph Curry Urges People To Practice Social Distancing For Curbing Coronavirus Outbreak

After Steph Curry made his long-awaited return to the NBA, he missed a game due to illness. The Golden State Warriors then released a statement informing that Steph Curry had tested positive for seasonal flu, and negative for coronavirus. Before their statement, however, fans took to Twitter to ask 'does Steph Curry have coronavirus?'. A few days later, Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the suspension of the NBA season. Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood also tested positive for Coronavirus.

NBA: Steph Curry asks everyone to embrace social distancing amidst the coronavirus outbreak

We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread. There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other! pic.twitter.com/T8JfydahCu — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 15, 2020

After the coronavirus outbreak led to the NBA's suspension, Steph Curry took to social media and advised everyone to practice social distancing. He asked everyone to listen to medical professionals during the coronavirus outbreak. Steph Curry stated that everyone needs to take responsibility and do whatever is needed to stop the virus from spreading. He spoke about the urgency that is needed to get past the pandemic and asked everyone to share the message while protecting each other.

Steph Curry even emphasizes the urgency about the virus, and though there are a lot of uncertainties, asked everyone to follow social distancing as well as they can. He acknowledged everyone's situation but asked everyone to do their best and maintain a distance of at least six feet from others. Towards the end, he asked everyone to stay at home and wash their hands regularly while using soap.

While most medical experts have deemed the spread of the virus inevitable, social distancing is being used to curb the coronavirus outbreak worldwide. If social distancing is strictly followed, the number of cases could be limited over a long period of time, which is what Steph Curry was trying to explain. This works, as few people can be treated at one time. North California, where the Warriors play, is one of the places most affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Social distancing could help curb the cases to a large extent, as 236 out of 421 cases have been recorded in the Bay Area alone.

Steph Curry and wife Ayesha donate during coronavirus outbreak

