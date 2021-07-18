RBSE 10th 12th Result 2021: Rajasthan Board To Announce Results Soon; Check Date & Time

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce RBSE 10th & 12th Result 2021 by July-August 2021. The tentative date for the release of results is July 23. However, the Rajasthan Board has not confirmed the date yet. Earlier on June 24, Board released a circular which stated that results will be declared within one and half months. However, the Supreme Court directed all state boards to release results before July 31, 2021.

Board cancelled class 10th and 12th exams

Rajasthan Board like many other state boards decided to cancel exams due to the COVID-19 situation. After this announcement, the state board directed all the schools to upload the internal marks of both classes by 28th June. Noticing that many schools did not follow this, the state board extended the deadline till mid-July.

RBSE 10th 12th: Evaluation Criteria

This year the State Board is evaluating the students on the basis of their performance of the last two years. Marks obtained by a candidate in class 8th and 9th are being considered for making class 10th results. 45:25:30 ratio is being followed with 45% weightage being given to the class 8 final marks, 25% to class 9. 10% marks will be given on the basis of candidate's performance in internal assessment and 20% will be given for practicals and projects. Similarly for calculating class 12th results, marks obtained in class 11th and 12th are being considered.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2021: How to Check

Visit the official result website rajresults.nic.in

Click on the designated link for RBSE Class 10 result

Fill in the roll number, name, and date of birth

Copy Captcha and click on submit

Result will be displayed on the screen, download and take a printout

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2021: How to Check

Visit the official result website rajresults.nic.in

Click on the designated link for RBSE Class 12 result

Fill in name, date of birth, and roll number

Fill in all other details required and click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen, student must download and take a printout for future reference

Rajasthan Board is expected to officially announce the dates any time soon. However, as per local media, results have been uploaded on the portal. Students are advised to keep a check on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for more updates. More than 12 lakh students had registered this time for the class 10th exam. More than 9 lakh students registered themselves for the RBSE 12th examination.