RBSE Board Exam 2021 Cancelled For Class 10 And Class 12; Check Official Tweet Here

The RBSE board exam 2021 has been cancelled. Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic situation, the Rajasthan state government announced on Wednesday that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE Class 10 exam and RBSE class 12 exam scheduled for 2021 will be cancelled. The notice was announced by the Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dostara on his official Twitter handle. As a result, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has decided to cancel the tests for classes 10 and 12.

RBSE board exam cancelled

In a statement, the state administration stated that medical experts have cautioned that in the event of a third wave of COVID-19, children may be more susceptible to infection. Govind Singh Dotasra, the Rajasthan School Education Minister, sent out a tweeted, “In view of the fear of third wave of corona, the Council of Ministers in the meeting decided to cancel the board examinations of Class 10th and 12th of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education today in the interest of students. A decision regarding marking will be taken soon.” The tweet further stated, “Officers of the education department will soon derive a formula for marks to be given to students of Class 10 and Class 12 of the state board. The next academic session will begin on June 7”. Check out the tweet of the same below.

कोरोना की तीसरी लहर की आशंकाओं को देखते हुए छात्रहित में आज राजस्थान मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 और 12 की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने का फ़ैसला लिया गया है। मार्किंग के संबंध में जल्द फ़ैसला लिया जाएगा। @rajeduofficial — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 2, 2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Tuesday that the class 12 board examinations will be cancelled. Following the central government's decision to cancel CBSE Class XII Board exams this year, other states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and Uttarakhand, have opted to cancel Class 12 board exams as well.

The central or state boards, on the other hand, have yet to make a declaration about the evaluation policy for class 12 exams. The Class 12 evaluation policy will be announced soon by the CBSE. Due to the present COVID19 scenario, the state administration postponed class 10, 12 examinations on April 14. Students in grades 8, 9, and 11 were promoted without having to take any exams.

Rajasthan board exam news:

"We’re in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals and students need to wait for it a bit. Also request all not to panic".

-Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE said in a statement to ANI

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK