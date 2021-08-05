RBSE Board Exams 2021: Rajasthan Board Release Exam Schedule, Check Dates Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the schedule for the examination on Wednesday. The latest Rajasthan board exam schedule published by the state board is for students belonging to private schools and institutes. According to RBSE Board Exams 2021, the exams for secondary school students will start on August 12 and last till August 25.

Rajasthan board exam schedule: Check Evaluation criteria of RBSE exam 2021

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajasthan board has made some key changes in the evaluation process. This year, the RBSE has decided to promote all the students based on their previous performance, which means this year they will not be given any exams and their promotion will be evaluated by their performance in class 8, class 9, and class 10. See key details here.

45 per cent weightage will be given to the class 8 final exam.

25per cent weightage will be given to the class 9 annual exam.

10 percent weightage will be given to the class 10 exam.

The state board has directed schools to provide 10 per cent marks.

Rajasthan Board Exams 2021: RBSE declared class 10, 12 results

A week ago, the RBSE had declared the results of classes 10 and 12. This year, the state's board results were quite impressive as the pass percentage was marginally higher compared to last year. The commerce students recorded a 99.73 pass per cent. Whereas Art's faculty scored a 99.48 per cent pass percentage, the percentage of science was average.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education releases exam schedule - direct link

Students from private schools and institutions who will appear for the Rajasthan board exam can visit the official website of the RBSE. Students can download the Rajasthan board exam schedule using this direct link-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/. Follow the steps given below.

Rajasthan Board Exams 2021 dates: Here's how to download the Rajasthan board exam schedule