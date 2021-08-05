RBSE Board Exams 2021: Rajasthan Board Release Exam Schedule, Check Dates Here

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the schedule for the examination on Wednesday. The latest Rajasthan board exam schedule published by the state board is for students belonging to private schools and institutes. According to RBSE Board Exams 2021, the exams for secondary school students will start on August 12 and last till August 25.
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajasthan board has made some key changes in the evaluation process. This year, the RBSE has decided to promote all the students based on their previous performance, which means this year they will not be given any exams and their promotion will be evaluated by their performance in class 8, class 9, and class 10. See key details here.
A week ago, the RBSE had declared the results of classes 10 and 12. This year, the state's board results were quite impressive as the pass percentage was marginally higher compared to last year. The commerce students recorded a 99.73 pass per cent. Whereas Art's faculty scored a 99.48 per cent pass percentage, the percentage of science was average.
Students from private schools and institutions who will appear for the Rajasthan board exam can visit the official website of the RBSE. Students can download the Rajasthan board exam schedule using this direct link-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/. Follow the steps given below.