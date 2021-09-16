REET 2021 Admit Card Likely Today, Here's How To Download Rajasthan TET Hall Ticket

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2021) Admit Card is expected to be released on Thursday, September 16. Once the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for REET 2021 will be able to download it online. The REET admit card will be available on the official website reetbser21.com. The exam is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.
BSER will conduct the REET 2021 on September 26 in various exam centres across the state in two shifts. Every year, BSER releases the admit card 10 days before the exam. So, candidates can expect their hall tickets today, September 16. However, the board has not released any information regarding the same. This year, around 11 lakh candidates have registered for the REET 2021.
REET 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 32000 vacancies for Grade 3 teacher posts. The duration of the exam will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes (190 minutes). There will be a total of 150 questions. The exam pattern and syllabus can be found on the official website.