REET 2021 Admit Card Likely Today, Here's How To Download Rajasthan TET Hall Ticket

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2021) Admit Card is expected to be released on Thursday, September 16. Once the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for REET 2021 will be able to download it online. The REET admit card will be available on the official website reetbser21.com. The exam is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

BSER will conduct the REET 2021 on September 26 in various exam centres across the state in two shifts. Every year, BSER releases the admit card 10 days before the exam. So, candidates can expect their hall tickets today, September 16. However, the board has not released any information regarding the same. This year, around 11 lakh candidates have registered for the REET 2021.

How to download Rajasthan REET admit card

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan at reetbser21.com. Go to the ‘Important Downloads’ section on the home page. Click on the Rajasthan TET admit card download link A login page will appear on the screen Key in your login credentials and Submit. Your REET 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

REET 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 32000 vacancies for Grade 3 teacher posts. The duration of the exam will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes (190 minutes). There will be a total of 150 questions. The exam pattern and syllabus can be found on the official website.