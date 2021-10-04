REET 2021: BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena Reiterates Demand For REET Cancellation, Alleges Paper Leak

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Sunday reiterated his demand for the cancellation of the recently held Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, alleging that the paper had been leaked before the examination.

He alleged that not only the question papers but the answer sheets too were leaked before the exam in Sawai Madhopur district.

Meena said question papers can be leaked from the exam centres but the leaking of the answer sheet is not possible without the involvement of the secrecy wing officials of the Board of Secondary Education which conducted the exam last Sunday across the state.

“There is evidence that both the papers and answer sheets were leaked before the exam started. The answer sheets cannot be there at the exam centres and it can be leaked only with the involvement of secrecy wing official,” he told reporters here.

Meena said it is REET candidates’ demand that the exam should be cancelled and a CBI inquiry should be ordered.

After several irregularities and negligence came to light in the conduct of the exam, the state government suspended one RAS officer, two RPS officers, one head constable, two constables and over a dozen personnel of the Education Department.

The exam, for which 16.51 lakh candidates had enrolled, was held for the recruitment of over 30,000 teachers. PTI SDA RAX RAX

