RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021: Objection Raising Window Opens Today

Image: Shutterstock
Rajasthan Public Service Commission has already released the RPSC RAS 2021 Answer Key last week on November 3, 2021. In the latest move, Commission has opened the objection-raising window today. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, on the official website which is rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates must know that the objection-raising window will be closed on November 10, 2021 (11:59 pm).
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 988 candidates will be selected. Out of those vacancies, 363 vacancies are for Rajasthan State Services, and 625 posts are for Subordinate Services. The provisional key which has been released is for the exam that was conducted offline mode on October 27 and 28, 2021. The exam was conducted across various exam centres in the state. To be noted that the RPSC RAS Result 2021 will be prepared after considering the final answer key which will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. The steps to raise objections on RPSC RAS 2021 Answer Key have been mentioned here.
Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 per question to raise objections. A total of 6,48,181 candidates appeared in the exam at 2,046 centres across the state. Candidates are advised to keep following the official website for being updated about RPSC RAS 2021 result