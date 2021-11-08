RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021: Objection Raising Window Opens Today

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has already released the RPSC RAS 2021 Answer Key last week on November 3, 2021. In the latest move, Commission has opened the objection-raising window today. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, on the official website which is rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates must know that the objection-raising window will be closed on November 10, 2021 (11:59 pm).

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 988 candidates will be selected. Out of those vacancies, 363 vacancies are for Rajasthan State Services, and 625 posts are for Subordinate Services. The provisional key which has been released is for the exam that was conducted offline mode on October 27 and 28, 2021. The exam was conducted across various exam centres in the state. To be noted that the RPSC RAS Result 2021 will be prepared after considering the final answer key which will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. The steps to raise objections on RPSC RAS 2021 Answer Key have been mentioned here.

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021: Important Dates

Answer key has been released on November 3, 2021

Objection raising window opens on November 8, 2021

Deadline to raise objections ends on November 10, 2021

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021 download steps

Candidates who took the exam will have to visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021 objection link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter digital identity number or username and password to log in.

The RPSC answer key will be displayed on the screen

Pay the applicable fees per question and click on 'Submit'.

Candidates should take a print of the submitted objection form for referring it in future.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 per question to raise objections. A total of 6,48,181 candidates appeared in the exam at 2,046 centres across the state. Candidates are advised to keep following the official website for being updated about RPSC RAS 2021 result