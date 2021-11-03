RPSC RAS Answer Key Has Been Released, Check Steps To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the Rajasthan Administrative Service answer key. The RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021 that has been released on November 3 is provisional in nature. It is for the exam that was conducted on October 27 & 28, 2021. Since it is a provisional answer key, students have the chance of raising objections if they want to. The objections can be raised at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The steps to download the answer key as well as important dates have been mentioned here.
Candidates must know that in order to raise objections they should also have a supporting document that needs to be submitted. While raising the objection, candidates will be charged a fee of Rs 100 per question. In case candidates have any difficulty, they can contact-recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in. The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections that will be raised by the candidates. On the basis of final answer key the result will be announced. The result release date has not been announced yet. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for being updated.