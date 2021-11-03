RPSC RAS Answer Key Has Been Released, Check Steps To Download

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the Rajasthan Administrative Service answer key. The RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021 that has been released on November 3 is provisional in nature. It is for the exam that was conducted on October 27 & 28, 2021. Since it is a provisional answer key, students have the chance of raising objections if they want to. The objections can be raised at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The steps to download the answer key as well as important dates have been mentioned here.

RPSC RAS 2021: Important Dates

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021 has been released on November 3, 2021

Objection raising window will open on November 8, 2021

The last date to raise objection is November 10, 2021

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021: Step by step guide to download

Candidates should visit the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage look for the News Section

Candidates should click on the notification that reads, "Model Answer Key for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam - 2021."

A new PDF will be displayed on the screen which will have the answer key

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.

Candidates must know that in order to raise objections they should also have a supporting document that needs to be submitted. While raising the objection, candidates will be charged a fee of Rs 100 per question. In case candidates have any difficulty, they can contact-recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in. The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections that will be raised by the candidates. On the basis of final answer key the result will be announced. The result release date has not been announced yet. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for being updated.