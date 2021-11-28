RRB Group D 2019 Exam: RRB To Activate Modification Link For Rejected Applications Soon

The Railway Recruitment Board has issued a notification addressing those students whose applications have been rejected. The modification window or link for rejected applicants will be activated soon on the official website of Railway RRB - rrbcdg.gov.in and other regional websites. The exam conducting body will give priority to only those candidates whose applications were rejected on "the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature," as per the official notice.

RRB Modification Link | Official Notice

According to an official notice issued by RRB, "It has been decided to provide a modification link for uploading of photographs and/or signatures afresh as a one-time opportunity to those candidates whose applications have been rejected on the ground of invalid photographs and/or signatures," read the official statement. However, candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 (available on RRBs’ websites), the notification said.

RRB Group D Recruitment: Modificalin Link | Exam Date | More Details

A link in this regard will be provided soon on the official websites of RRBs. Thereafter, the decision of RRBs regarding the validity of photograph/signature shall be final and binding on candidates. No further representations on this account shall be entertained. Candidates whose applications were already accepted need not apply again through the link, "the notification read. The RRB examination date is likely to be released soon. The examination department has not confirmed any time or date for activating the modification link. However, it has advised candidates to keep a constant check on the official and regional websites of RRBs for this. This year the recruitment drive for the RRB Group D 2019 examination would fill over 1 lakh vacancies in 16 railway zones of the country.

Image: Shutterstock