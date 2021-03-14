RRB NTPC Exam To Be Held As Per Schedule Amid Nagpur Lockdown, One Exam Cancelled In Assam

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important notice for candidates residing in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The notice is for candidates living in Nagpur who are scheduled to appear for the fifth phase of the RRB NTPC exam. RRB is conducting the fifth phase of the RRB NTPC exam from March 4 and will conclude on March 27.

In the latest notice, RRB has reiterated that candidates in Nagpur, Maharashtra will have to appear for their exam, despite lockdown. Commissioner, Municipal Corpora/on of Nagpur, Maharashtra State Government has imposed a lockdown from March 15 to 21, following the rise in the number of Coronavirus cases. However, the order states that the pre-scheduled exams will not be hampered by the lockdown and that they will take place as per the schedule.

The RRB NTPC admit card will be treated as the movement pass for the candidates in Nagpur so that they do not face any difficulty in reaching their exam centres amid the lockdown. Candidates are advised to bring the printout of their admit card along with their valid Photo-ID proof on the day of the exam. The link to download admit card will be activated four days prior to the date of the exam.

"Commissioner, Municipal Corpora/on of Nagpur, Maharashtra State Government vide its order No. 142/2021 dated 11.03.2021 has imposed lockdown in Nagpur city from 15.03.2021 to 21.03.2021 in order to curb and prevent the spread of Covid-19 cases. In terms of item no. 1 of Commissioner, Municipal Corpora/on, Nagpur's above leVer all examinations - pre-scheduled will be conducted as per program. Hence CBT-1 exams scheduled on 15th, 19th and 21st March 2021 will be held as per the no/ce dated 23.02.2021. Candidates are advised to carry e-call leVer & valid photo identity card to their respec/ve exam venues in Nagpur to attend the CBT on above schedule dates. Candidates are also advised to strictly follow all the COVID-19 Protocols like wearing Face Mask, maintaining social distance, using sanitisers etc. Candidates are also advised to use the Help desk facility for seeking any clarifications in this regard and visit RRB Official websites for further updates," the official notice reads.

RRB NTPC March 27 exam cancelled in Assam

Moreover, RRB has cancelled the NTPC CBT-1 scheduled for March 27, for candidates in Assam. This has been done in view of Assam state assembly elections. The candidates will be scheduled in the sixth phase of the exam. Read the official notice here.

Due to the Assembly election, the CBT-1 scheduled to be conducted in Assam state on 27th March 2021 is cancelled and the affected candidates are being rescheduled to the sixth phase.

Approximately, 19 lakh candidates are scheduled in the fifth phase of the exam. RRB is conducting NTPC recruitment exams in various phases to avoid crowding at the exam center. Nearly 1.26 crore applicants have applied for the RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment against 35, 208 vacancies. The phase-wise exam began on December 28.