RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2021 Out, Check Direct Links Here

RSMSSB result 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board has released the RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2021. The result has been declared in the form of a selection list and it will be announcing the date of the document verification round soon. However, no official date for announcement has been released. All those candidates who appeared in the examination can now check results. It has been uploaded on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can follow these steps mentioned below to download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2021.

This year, the cut off marks are 170.1498 for general, 146.753 for SC, 134.8138 for ST, 219.583 for OBC, 211.8421 for MBC and 40.1255 MAH candidates. Through this recruitment drive a total of 2,254 vacancies will be filled. Out of those, 2002 vacancies are for Agriculture Supervisor (Non-TSP) and 252 are for Agriculture Supervisor (TSP) Posts. The recruitment notification was released on February 5 and the exam was conducted on September 18, 2021.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2021: Here's how to check

Candidates should go to the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should go to the ‘Recent Updates’ section and click on ‘Download’ Link given under ‘Agriculture Supervisor 2021: List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification.

The result PDF will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download the same and search their roll number to check the selection status

Here is the direct link to check RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2021

Candidates are advised to keep following the official website to get more updates on the document verification round. Meanwhile, candidates must check RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2021 from the direct link shared above.