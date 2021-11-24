RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2021 Out, Check Direct Links Here

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
RSMSSB result 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board has released the RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2021. The result has been declared in the form of a selection list and it will be announcing the date of the document verification round soon. However, no official date for announcement has been released. All those candidates who appeared in the examination can now check results. It has been uploaded on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can follow these steps mentioned below to download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2021.
This year, the cut off marks are 170.1498 for general, 146.753 for SC, 134.8138 for ST, 219.583 for OBC, 211.8421 for MBC and 40.1255 MAH candidates. Through this recruitment drive a total of 2,254 vacancies will be filled. Out of those, 2002 vacancies are for Agriculture Supervisor (Non-TSP) and 252 are for Agriculture Supervisor (TSP) Posts. The recruitment notification was released on February 5 and the exam was conducted on September 18, 2021.
Candidates are advised to keep following the official website to get more updates on the document verification round. Meanwhile, candidates must check RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result 2021 from the direct link shared above.