SAIL IISCO Admit Card 2021 Released: Exam On Oct 29; Here's How To Download

Image: PTI
SAIL IISCO Admit Card 2021: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has published the SAIL Admit Card 2021 for various posts. The SAIL IISCO Admit Card is available on the official website and candidates who will appear in the examination can download it from www.sailcareers.com. The SAIL IISCO examination will be held on October 29, 2021. The exam will be held in one shift across the various exam centers in West Bengal. The job location will be Burnpur, West Bengal.
It must be noted that the selection of the candidates will be based on the written test. Selected applicants will be appointed at IISCO Steel Plant. The examination is being conducted for the posts of Operator Cum Technician (Trainee) and Attendant Cum Technician (Trainee). Aspirants who have applied for SAIL IISCO Recruitment 2021 can check and download the SAIL Admit Card 2021 by registration number/ roll number and DOB.